Learn how to turn your stuff into money at Kellie’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’ve cleaned out some closets and are trying to get rid of some of your old clothes, or if you’re headed back to the office and need to freshen up your wardrobe, you should head to Kellie’s Estate Sales, Auctions and Resale.

From clothes to couches, purses to a new pendant, you’ll find plenty of options at Kellie’s.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.