Lansing Police searching for missing 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Lauryn Alyssa Wingo.

Wingo’s family recently reported Lauryn as a runaway/missing person. She was last seen in the 6200 block of Shreve Street.

Lauryn is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans with rips in the leg area. She has long hair with a blue tint.

She could be hanging out in the Holt area.

If you have information on Lauryn’s whereabouts, call:

Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600

Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.