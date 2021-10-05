Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Lauryn Wingo’s family recently reported her as a runaway/missing person.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Lauryn Alyssa Wingo.

Wingo’s family recently reported Lauryn as a runaway/missing person. She was last seen in the 6200 block of Shreve Street.

Lauryn is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans with rips in the leg area. She has long hair with a blue tint.

She could be hanging out in the Holt area.

If you have information on Lauryn’s whereabouts, call:

  • Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600
  • Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158

