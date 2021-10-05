Jackson man found guilty in murder trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka told News 10 that Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan returned a verdict of guilty against Defendant Larry Maddin, Jr on 1st Degree Murder and Domestic Violence.

The case, which was heard as a bench trial, stems from a domestic violence incident that occurred in the City of Jackson on Dec. 10, 2017, at an apartment off Orange Street and resulted in the murder of Bobbie Jo Thomas by the Defendant.

Although Maddin has not yet been sentenced, the maximum possible penalty for 1st Degree Murder is Life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I want to thank Judge Jordan for the verdict and carefully listening to and weighing all of the evidence. This was a very violent crime,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “I also want to thank Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jake Dickerson for his excellent work in trying this case, as well as the City of Jackson Police Department for doing a great job investigating it.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

