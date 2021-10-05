Advertisement

Gasol Retires

FILE - Spain's Pau Gasol (4) and teammate Felipe Reyes (9) celebrate their win over Russia in a...
FILE - Spain's Pau Gasol (4) and teammate Felipe Reyes (9) celebrate their win over Russia in a semifinal men's basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, in this Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, file photo. Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon is at right. Pau Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, ending a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain's national team. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) - Pau Gasol has announced his retirement from basketball to put an end to a career of more than two decades that earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain’s national team. The 41-year-old Gasol had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Gasol had been playing with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because a left-foot stress fracture that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years. Gasol won his two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

