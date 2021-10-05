Game of the Week: Portland at Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A CAAC White rivalry: Lansing Catholic hosted Portland.

On the Raiders side, running back Caden Daley took a handoff and went around the outside to take one in, getting Portland’s first touchdown of the night. Then the Cougars’ Joey Baker threw deep to Alex Watters. Watters twists around a Portland defender and got it in: Cougars up 28-7.

Portland again but with the QB keeper up the middle from Haden Getchell, the Raiders trying to get something going. Portland gets another QB keeper touchdown and there was yet another from the Raiders trying to claw their way back. This time Ethan Patrick with the catch and a two-point conversion, putting the Raiders up 29-28 and giving them their first lead of the game.

But, it came down to a last-second field goal from Jonah Richards to win it for the Cougars. The final score was 31 to 29 and there were celebrations to be had.

It was a wild one. Both teams coming in undefeated at 5-0 with a lot on the line. The game was the definition of a dog fight. A 1-point-game with just seconds left and a game-winning field goal from the Cougars, which happened to be their first regular-season win against Portland since 2014.

“It’s amazing. I was on the team 2 or 3 years ago, 2019 team when we lost in a similar situation and our extra point got blocked,” Richards said. “So, being able to come back all these years later and win it in almost exactly the reverse of what happened, that was amazing.”

Truly a tale of two halves. The Raiders made their way back with just seconds in the fourth quarter, leading 29 to 28. It was all up to Richards, and coach Jim Baker had all the faith he could do it.

“He’s a pretty cool, collective kid, he’s a quiet kid, a pretty confident kid in that situation,” Baker said. “I was going with him no matter what.”

A 33-yarder to take it all. There aren’t enough emotions to describe this one.

“It feels great,” Baker said at the game. “I’m sure Ahern is lighting up my phone right now. So, I can tell him ‘Well I did it and you didn’t do it,’ We’ll have some fun with it.”

Now the question is will Lansing Catholic move to 7-0? Next week the team will travel to Charlotte to try and keep it going.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.