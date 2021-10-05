Advertisement

Dolphins and Bears Make Deal

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season. He had only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.

