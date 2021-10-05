Dolphins and Bears Make Deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season. He had only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.