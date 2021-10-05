Advertisement

Chiefs Add Josh Gordon

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. But when it comes to wide receiver Josh Gordon, they are giving him what amounts to a sixth. That's because Gordon was just reinstated by the NFL following a fifth drug-related suspension. But if he can steer clear of trouble in Kansas City, the wildly talented Gordon could provide the Chiefs offense with the kind of big, athletic wide receiver they have been lacking. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs signed Gordon to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook. He had just been reinstated by the NFL following his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash on US-127
FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses

Latest News

FILE - Spain's Pau Gasol (4) and teammate Felipe Reyes (9) celebrate their win over Russia in a...
Gasol Retires
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
Dolphins and Bears Make Deal
Track and Field
National Honor For LCC Runner
Football
Waverly Moves Up Football Start Time