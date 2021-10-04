Washington Football Team Dealing With Its Trainer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman calls an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club. Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers.
