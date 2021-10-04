Syracuse Loses Player to Portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse coach Dino Babers confirms that wide receiver Taj Harris has left the program and will enter the transfer portal. Harris played in only three of the Orange’s five games this season and had 16 catches for 171 yards. Harris was a third-team All-ACC selection last season.

