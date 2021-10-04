Southbound I-69 ramp to Cochran Rd in Eaton County closed starting Oct. 4

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, the southbound ramp of 1-69 to Cochran Road will be closed for rebuilding.

Drivers are advised to take M-50/Shepherd Street (Exit 60) to access Cochran Road.

The project is expected to last through the month of October, with the anticipated completion time set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.