Social media complicated for teens’ mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is now publicly saying Facebook knows it can be damaging for teenagers. Up until this point, Haugen says the social media giant has not done anything about it.

Therapists have known it’s been damaging for a while now.

“Social media is definitely a ‘both/and’ topic,” said mental health therapist Jennifer Cronkite.

Cronkite said research backs up what therapists have been seeing for a while.

“Social media can contribute to this idea that everybody else has this great life and mine isn’t as cool,” said Cronkite.

She said there are ways parents can check on their kids without banning them from social media. Instead, talk about it when they are young.

“Having conversations with them at a young age and on that ongoing basis, that allows them to share with me what they are engaging with. But it also shares with they are thoughtful about our technology use,” said Cronkite.

One way to engage in social media with your teen is by asking a simple question.

“What was the funniest thing you saw on TikTok today? ‘Oh man, I saw this.’ We’re sort of keeping an eye on what are they engaging without in the world, and also connecting with that young person for those warning signs that maybe they are struggling mentally,” said Cronkite.

Those warning signs include if your kid seems more distant, has mood swings, and changes friends. But, it’s not all bad news. Cronkite said social media is doing a good job of helping kids stay connected with friends through the pandemic.

“Especially for some of our marginalized young people. Maybe our LGBTQ+ kids, our BIPOC kids, who maybe don’t have that type of support in person,” said Cronkite.

She adds that, like anything, social media is best if used in moderation. Cronkite said if parents set screen time limits for their kids, everyone in the house should stick to them, adults included.

