Advertisement

Police asking for help in finding missing 66-year-old man

Craig William Harding
Craig William Harding(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

The St. Johns Police Department has put out a request asking for the public’s help in locating Craig William Harding, a 66-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Harding is described as a white male, 66-years-old, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday morning at the Speedway South of Sheridan Rd., wearing camo boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black T-shirt with blue jean jacket and a camo hat with an American flag pin. He was driving a 2002 Black Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information on Harding’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at (989) 224-6721. Detective Mike Brown is in charge of the case.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 10/4/2021 PM
At least 300 Afghan refugees will soon call Mid-Michigan home. Ten have already arrived.
Afghan refugees start arriving in Lansing
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found