Police asking for help in finding missing 66-year-old man

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

The St. Johns Police Department has put out a request asking for the public’s help in locating Craig William Harding, a 66-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Harding is described as a white male, 66-years-old, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday morning at the Speedway South of Sheridan Rd., wearing camo boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black T-shirt with blue jean jacket and a camo hat with an American flag pin. He was driving a 2002 Black Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information on Harding’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at (989) 224-6721. Detective Mike Brown is in charge of the case.

