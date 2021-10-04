Advertisement

Nessel joins brief supporting firearm age regulations

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general in defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuing of concealed-carry licenses to people ages 21 and up.(Live 5 News)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general in defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuing of concealed-carry licenses to people ages 21 and up.

In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, the coalition argues that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations which protect public safety and reduce the rise of gun violence.

The coalition filed the brief in Lara v. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, a lawsuit challenging a Pennsylvania law that generally limits the issuance of concealed-carry permits to people ages 21 and up.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the law violates the Second Amendment rights of people between the ages of 18 and 20. The lower court case rejected that argument, stating that laws regulating the sale of firearms to young people are longstanding and constitutional.

“States have the right and responsibility to protect our residents against harm by enacting laws and policies,” Nessel said. “That includes recognizing that preventing people under the age of 21 from legally obtaining firearms is commonsense regulation.”

In the brief, the coalition claims that the Second Amendment gives states the power to enact reasonable regulations intended to protect the public, including age-based restrictions that limit the ability of people under 21 to carry concealed firearms in public. Regulations differ based on each state’s needs, and nearly every state and the District of Columbia have imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and over 30 states and the District of Columbia have enacted statutes that prohibit people younger than 21 from carrying concealed firearms in public.

Courts across the country have consistently upheld age-based regulations, noting that the goal of these regulations is to deter crime and promote public safety.

Joining Attorney General Nessel in filing the brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

The brief can be read in full below.

