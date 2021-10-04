In My View: Season over, how did Hinch do?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers season is over so how do you evaluate first year manager A. J. Hinch?

I’d say he changed the culture way beyond his predecessor Ron Gardenhire. Losing was not acceptable and while the Tigers did not have a winning season, it was their best record since 2016.

Now the question moving forward is: can the Tigers move up and be a winning team, let alone a divisional contender next year.

Clearly, there are a couple of minor league prospects the Tigers are going to try to get into the lineup next spring.

For me, it is hard to tell. I hate the way modern managers use umpteen million pitchers each game; the Tigers used 29 pitchers this past season. Can he get any of those pitchers to be difference-makers next season, and get the Tigers over the top, against the White Sox to lead the Central?

It’s too soon to grade Hinch in Detroit in my view and he’ll have to go some to surpass who I consider the Tigers’ two best managers in my tenure: Sparky Anderson, and Jim Leyland.

