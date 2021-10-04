Advertisement

In My View: How to evaluate Tigers’ manager A.J. Hinch?

Detroit has used 29 pitchers this season.
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers season is over, so how do you evaluate first year manager A. J. Hinch?

For me it is hard to tell. I hate the way modern managers use umpteen million pitchers each game. The Tigers used 29 pitchers this past season.

Still, my sense is Hinch is a better fit for the Tigers than his predecessor Ron Gardenhire. Too soon to grade him in Detroit in my view and he’ll have to go some to surpass who I consider the Tigers two best managers in my tenure, Sparky Anderson and Jim Leyland.

