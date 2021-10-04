Advertisement

Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

By Caroline Hicks and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a 6-year-old boy’s death from COVID-19, his mother is remembering him as a loving little boy who lived life to the fullest. She hopes others will help keep his memory alive.

Sharon Huff, the mother of 6-year-old Ethan Govan, says she will never forget her son’s smile. The first grader lost his battle with COVID-19 on Sept. 19, WBTV reports.

“He loved to have fun. He didn’t let anything stop him or slow him down. He was just all around a very loving and sweet boy,” Huff said. “He loved music, he loved to wrestle, he loved school, he loved superheroes.”

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health officials say there is information indicating that underlying conditions were a factor in his death.(GOVAN FAMILY)

The principal at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was the school Ethan attended, sent a letter to parents, letting them know a student lost his life.

Ethan’s mother hopes his classmates will help to keep his precious memory alive.

“Just remember how much fun and how much he enjoyed life and let it live through them,” Huff said.

School staff is working with the elementary school children and parents to provide emotional support, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

County data shows there have been two pediatric deaths from the virus reported this year. The first death was reported this past spring.

Harris says they have information indicating that underlying conditions were factors in both deaths.

“There are situations where children are being exposed that don’t have the ability to fight this off,” she said.

Right now, 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States are among children, Harris says.

She still recommends in-person learning but says this highlights the importance of wearing a mask and getting children vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.

“It is incredibly unfortunate in our community, and we all need to be part of the solution to keep things like this from happening in the future,” Harris said.

She also says parents with any concerns can call the health department.

Ethan’s funeral was held Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
The state of Michigan wants to use the grant to buy 800 acres of land south of Berrien Springs.
800 acres in SW Michigan could become state recreation area

Latest News

In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses...
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/4/21 A.M.
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The victim was shot by a school safety officer outside a California high school after a fight...
Family demands justice after 18-year-old shot by school safety officer