Advertisement

Mookie Betts Is a Popular Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is caught stealing second by St. Louis Cardinals second...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is caught stealing second by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season. Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

Football
Syracuse Loses Player to Portal
Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season
Alabama Loses Key Player
(PRNewsfoto/The Washington Football Team)
Washington Football Team Dealing With Its Trainer
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Mets Fire Their Manager