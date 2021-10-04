Advertisement

Mets Fire Their Manager

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith, left, celebrate after scoring on a double by Pete Alonso during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Luis Rojas has been let go as manager of the New York Mets after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement one day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-and-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership. The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined.

