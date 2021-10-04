Mets Fire Their Manager

-NEW YORK (AP) - Luis Rojas has been let go as manager of the New York Mets after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement one day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-and-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership. The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined.

