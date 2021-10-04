MDHHS reminds about the dangers of the virus during RSV Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Awareness Month, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging residents to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

RSV is a respiratory virus that typically peaks in the winter. However, this year RSV activity has been higher than expected across the state through the summer and into early fall, a trend being seen across the country.

Each year in the United States, RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations among children under the age of five. There are approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among adults over age 65.

RSV is highly contagious and spreads through droplets in the air following a cough or sneeze. In adults and older children, symptoms of RSV are generally mild and may mirror a cold.

RSV can cause severe infection in some people, including:

infants and young children

older adults

people with heart and lung disease

or people who are immunocompromised

Individuals with cold-like symptoms should not interact with children and others at elevated risk for RSV.

It is crucial you call your child’s health care provider right away if the child has any of the following signs or symptoms:

A cold and is less than six months of age or at high risk for RSV.

Difficulty breathing: Short, shallow, and fast breaths Skin between ribs or under the neck pulls with each breath

Lips, tongue, or skin color turns blue or gray

Trouble eating, drinking, or sleeping

Gets dehydrated (decreased number of wet diapers)

“It is possible to take simple measures to protect your child from RSV,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Avoid close contact with people who are unwell, wash hands often, cover sneezes, avoid touching your face with your hands, and frequently disinfect surfaces.”

Take simple steps in addition to those listed above help prevent the spread of RSV:

Keep children home when sick

Avoid close contact actions like kissing, handshakes, sharing cups and utensils

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, toys, and mobile devices

In addition to children, older adults can be at risk for severe RSV infection. Symptoms are similar to those listed above but can develop into serious conditions like pneumonia.

Most RSV cases go away on their own and there is no specific treatment for RSV.

“If you or a loved one becomes infected, it’s important to monitor fever and pain, drink fluids and talk to your health care provider if you have any concerns,” says MDHHS.

“This year, it is especially important to take precautions as COVID-19 continues to circulate and shares many similar symptoms of RSV, including fever and breathing difficulties. Michiganders are urged to see their health care provider if symptoms develop for appropriate evaluation, testing, and treatment.”

For more information about RSV, visit CDC.gov/RSV.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.