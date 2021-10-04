Local church uses plastic bags to create mats for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Therese Church actually used hundreds of plastic bags to make ‘plarn’ which is ‘plastic bag yarn.’

With that yarn- they can create bedding for community members in need.

St. Therese is stepping up their giving game- one plastic bag at a time.

“The plarn bed mats are something new,” said Deacon Dave Borzenski.

Spanning about 3x6 feet, these mats are made entirely of plastic bags.

“It takes about 500 to 700 bags,” said Deacon Dave.

The Hundreds of bags are cut up into strips and take several hours to complete each one.

“Anywhere from 40-60 hours of work”

But Deacon Dave says each cut, each tie, each loop is worth it for whom these mats are for.

“This bag mat will insulate the homeless from the ground, keep their blankets a little drier than what it would be if they had to put it right on the ground.”

These bag mats will be distributed into the community over the next few weeks by parishioners or by the Advent House Ministries.

The parish plans to do the bag mats next year however they won’t be collecting bags anytime soon.

Instead they will be starting their winter apparel drive.

“We encourage the community to scour there to scour their closets and bring in whatever they don’t use and every every year, we get about 150 coats for kids and for adults and scarves and clubs and heavy socks. "

You can drop off your winter appeal right in the main entryway in the blue laundry basket at the St. Therese Parish.

“We’ll get it to the people who need it,” said Deacon.

Although the church isn’t collecting plastic bags at the moment- you can still make them on your own.

There are links to how to make the plarn mats on their website. https://sttherese.org/

You can drop off finished mats at the Advent House Minstries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.