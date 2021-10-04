Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces first concert of 92nd season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra (LSO) has announced the first concert of its 92nd season, which will be the first in-person concert at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts for the LSO since January 2020.

The first MasterWorks series concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall, featuring pianist Michael Brown. The program includes Leonard Bernstein’s “On The Town: Three Dance Episodes,” an offering of high-energy fun, and Roger Briggs’ “Gathering Together,” based on a poem by Patricia Goedicke celebrating the beauty of people coming together. Dr. Suban Nur Cooley will read the poem that inspired the piece aloud.

Nur Cooley is an award-winning writer, poet, and teacher who has lived and worked in the Greater Lansing Region for 15 years. The concert will conclude with some of the most recognizable classical music ever written, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1.

“The feeling of having in-person concerts again at the Wharton Center is beyond words. These concerts are a community experience and celebration of togetherness, something for which we have all been waiting a long time,” said Timothy Muffitt, music director and conductor of LSO. “While we have enjoyed seeing our audience at some outdoor concerts, the experience of hearing the repertoire for this opening program will be greatly enhanced by the wonderful acoustic environment of the Wharton. Much of the beauty is in the details.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-55, or $14 for students, and can be purchased HERE or by calling 517-487-5001

