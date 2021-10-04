Advertisement

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Dr. James Peters, DDS has had his dental practice in the Mason area for decades.

Peters says Mason is a great place to have business and raise a family.

“It’s a great hometown community feel, " said Peters, “There’s a fun story, my kids walking home from my office one time and three different patients had called the office and asked if they need a ride home, because they’re all looking out for each other.”

A fun fact about Peters is that he has his captain license and loves sailing.

