Advertisement

CATA can take you to all the fun in downtown Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of great events happening over the next few months in downtown Lansing, and if you need a ride, CATA has you covered.

We talked with Scott Keith, the President and CEO of LEPFA, who told us more about the bridal show that’s coming to the Lansing Center later this month, as well as a family-friendly “How-To Halloween” festival.

Plus, even though the baseball season is over, there’s more fun coming up at Jackson Field as “Beerfest at the Ballpark” takes place on Friday, October 15th. And...Silver Bells is back this November!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher shares some tips for first-time home buyers and sellers
Faces of Ingham County: Dr. Peters
Getting to know a face of Ingham County
WATERLOO
Volunteers needed for Waterloo Farm Museum’s Pioneer Day
EGLE
Learning more about the ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ recycling campaign