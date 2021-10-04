CATA can take you to all the fun in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of great events happening over the next few months in downtown Lansing, and if you need a ride, CATA has you covered.

We talked with Scott Keith, the President and CEO of LEPFA, who told us more about the bridal show that’s coming to the Lansing Center later this month, as well as a family-friendly “How-To Halloween” festival.

Plus, even though the baseball season is over, there’s more fun coming up at Jackson Field as “Beerfest at the Ballpark” takes place on Friday, October 15th. And...Silver Bells is back this November!

