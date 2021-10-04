Advertisement

Brock Fletcher shares some tips for first-time home buyers and sellers

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re tired of living in an apartment and are thinking about purchasing your first home, Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, shares some tips on how to start the process and things that you might want to avoid.

Also, if you’re a first-time seller, Brock shares some tips on things you’ll want to keep in mind when you’re trying to sell your home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

CATA
CATA can take you to all the fun in downtown Lansing
Faces of Ingham County: Dr. Peters
Getting to know a face of Ingham County
WATERLOO
Volunteers needed for Waterloo Farm Museum’s Pioneer Day
EGLE
Learning more about the ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ recycling campaign