Boil water advisory issued for Reading

As the department continues to work on the tower, the advisory is being issued out of caution.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a boil water advisory for Reading in Hillsdale County.

EGLE District Supervisor Patt Brenen issued the advisory as a precautionary measure early Monday morning.

An electronic issue caused the tower filling system to fail. Systems are back online but the City of Reeding Public Works department is unsure of what caused the issue. As the department continues to work on the tower, the advisory is being issued out of caution.

