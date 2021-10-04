Boil water advisory issued for Reading.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a boil water advisory for Reading in Hillsdale County.

EGLE District Supervisor Patt Brenen issued the advisory as a precautionary measure early Monday morning.

An electronic issue caused the tower filling system to fail. Systems are back online but the City of Reeding Public Works department is unsure of what caused the issue. As the department continues to work on the tower, the advisory is being issued out of caution.

