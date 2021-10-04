Alabama Loses Key Player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says tailback Jase McClellan is out for the year with a knee injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s top backup runner is set for surgery on Tuesday. McClellan was injured in a win over No. 17 Mississippi, when Brian Robinson Jr. ran 36 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns. McClellan is second on the team in rushing with 40 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown.

