Rhino Jaali receives ultimate sendoff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo hosted the ultimate sendoff to one of their most beloved animals, Jaali the rhino.

Jaali is leaving to go to another zoo in California. He was the first black rhino born at the Potter Park zoo on Christmas Day in 2019.

Over the past few years, Jaali has drawn valuable attention to black rhino conservation, inspired staff and visitors alike, and amassed thousands of fans, solidifying himself as a Lansing icon.

Earlier this year it was announced that a breeding match for Jaali had been identified in a California zoo, a young female from Cleveland Metroparks zoo. They will meet in the Living Desert zoo later this fall.

Zookeepers say this farewell party is very bittersweet.

“A lot of mixed emotions, it’s very bitter sweet for me and the rest of my team,” said zookeeper Ashleigh Winkelmann. “I think, um, we’ve watched him grow up and he’s been such a joy to have here with us at Potter Park. So, we will very much miss him, but we’re excited for his future, because he’s going to hopefully increase the population. Which is the whole reason why we’re here.”

Jaali’s parents Doppsee and Phineas will continue breeding in the hopes of producing another black rhino calf.

