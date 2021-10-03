Advertisement

President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday

President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is set to travel to Howell on Tuesday, October 5.

According to a news release sent from the White House, Biden will be traveling to the Michigan city to rally for public support for his infrastructure plan and the “Build Back Better” agenda.

The White House says Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda is a plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families.

No further details were given by the White House about the visit at this time.

