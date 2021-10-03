President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is set to travel to Howell on Tuesday, October 5.

According to a news release sent from the White House, Biden will be traveling to the Michigan city to rally for public support for his infrastructure plan and the “Build Back Better” agenda.

The White House says Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda is a plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families.

No further details were given by the White House about the visit at this time.

