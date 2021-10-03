Advertisement

Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of fawn

The female fawn passed away late Saturday night, according to Potter Park Zoo.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their youngest animals.

According to a Facebook post, the female tufted deer fawn born last week took an unexpected turn and passed away late Saturday night.

“Despite every effort to save the fawn, she was in critical condition and we were unsuccessful,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace, the zoo’s Director of Animal Health.

Eustance said a “full necropsy” will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The female fawn was the first successful tufted deer birth since the species came to Potter Park Zoo.

