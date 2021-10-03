Advertisement

Mother and son dial up a big win at Grand Rapids ArtPrize

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The grand prize winner of ArtPrize is an old phone booth on a pedestrian bridge in Grand Rapids.

Not just any phone booth. “Before You Go” allows people to listen to advice about life recorded by more than 100 local residents and others.

The mother-son team of Monica Pritchard and Christian Reichle won the $50,000 prize Friday.

“I’ve just had a passion for telling peoples’ stories in terms of business, and I’ve been sharing that with my son,” said Pritchard, who works as an executive sales coach. “Christian helped me make it come alive.”

She said she and her son didn’t enter the competition to win it.

“You pour your heart into something, and you don’t know how it’s going to go,” Reichle said. “To have the reception that we had, and then to win, is huge.”

ArtPrize ends Sunday, but people still can experience “Before You Go.” The phone line where the messages are recorded can be accessed by calling 1-(888)-665-2036.

For 18 days, a variety of art was displayed in parks, museums, galleries, vacant buildings and other venues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamston couple scammed out of $12,000
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st
Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.
Counties across Michigan dropping restrictions
Lansing Twp. Police warn residents of Peeping Tom
The state of Michigan wants to use the grant to buy 800 acres of land south of Berrien Springs.
800 acres in SW Michigan could become state recreation area

Latest News

gavel
State’s top court looking at convictions in porch shooting
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
President Biden to visit Howell Tuesday
In this June 4, 2013, file photo, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Daughters of Carl Levin christen US warship bearing his name
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 10/3/21