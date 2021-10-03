Microchip shortage impacts Mid Michigan businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The microchip shortage continues to leave many out of work. While there is no word on when companies can get their hands on these microchips, General Motors and surrounding suppliers are heading back to work Monday.

But some workers can’t afford the instability. Supplier Vinny Pulivo says he fears the microchip shortage wont get any better. After 15 years he is now ready to move on.

“I found another job with GM,” said Pulivo. “Up and down right now with this chip shortage, I cant live off of unemployment. I could go back to work Monday when they start back up but I might only work for 2 or 3 weeks and they shut down for another month.”

One restaurant who typically sees a lot of regulars who come from the plant says they had to make changes to account for the loss of people coming in their doors. Tamara Farrell, who owns Tony M’s, says they cut down their hours to make sure they stayed afloat during the weeks GM was shut down.

“We no longer serve breakfast right now because there is no one getting up for work at that time,” said Farrell, “I’m not open for those late night drinking hours anymore that you would see when factories are up and running.”

She looks forward to seeing everyone come back into the area again.

“I’m hoping everybody’s patient while we run. It should be fun to see everybody come and say hi,” said Farrell.

