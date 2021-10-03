Law enforcement raise patrols in East Lansing for Homecoming weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With big events come big crowds, and ELPD tells News 10 they combined efforts with MSU Police and Michigan State Police to patrol East Lansing throughout the weekend due to homecoming. They say they anticipate bigger crowds this year than in years past.

Now, they have pushed to send more police on bikes to make their presence known and ensure everyone’s safety. East Lansing Police Department says they want to stop an incident from happening by being involved before things get out of hand.

“It allows our officers to be outside of their cars and have a much easier time engaging with our community even in a nonenforcement aspect,” said Steve Gonzalez with ELPD. “A bike patrol officer can stop and talk with maybe a party that is starting to grow and might grow out of control. It’s a tool that’s effective in being proactive.”

Students say after a year of cancellations they don’t mind the crowds if it means being together again for events like the homecoming game.

“I realized how much we probably took it for granted now that we actually get to celebrate with our families. I feel really lucky that we’re able to have a normal senior year,” said MSU students Shelby Sheridan and Allie Percy.

Students say while they have noticed the extra police presence, they feel it is for the best.

“I feel like down on Grand River and Albert that’s where they need to be and that’s where the presence is,” said Percy.

Police say their goal is to keep a relationship with the community so everyone feels safe to go to them for help.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.