Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in S.C.

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is pictured on the right.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Saturday, Oct. 2, and was originally believed to be a runaway.

WBTV reported that a ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence.

No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina.

Emergency services crews are still in the area conducting an active search.

If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time.

