Williamston Hornets spoil Haslett Homecoming

The Hornets scored the only touchdown in the second half
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The 4-1 Haslett Vikings looked for their 5th win of the season against a hungry Williamston Hornets team sitting at 3-2.

The two teams traded scores in the first half, which ended deadlocked at 14.

The Hornets scored the only touchdown in the second half and won 21-14. Both teams now sit at 4-2.

Up next, the Hornets face Lansing Eastern, while the Vikings take on St. Johns.

