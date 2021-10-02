Some upperclassmen enjoying first ever MSU homecoming weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is officially homecoming weekend on Michigan State University’s campus. After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, some upperclassmen celebrating for the first time.

Thousands of people filled the streets of East Lansing, excited to celebrate the Spartans after a long hiatus. Even though they’re juniors, Michigan State’s Samantha Whitehead and Braeden Anolick are celebrating it for the first time.

“I didn’t get to experience it much my freshman year because it was kind of a rainy week,” Whitehead said. “With COVID last year this is my first big homecoming week.”

“It’s great to be back out here. Everybody was able to watch it,” Anolick said, “It was a good time.”

Anolick plays the trumpet for the band. He says being able to finally perform during homecoming week is a special thing for him.

“Being back together with everybody because of COVID last year we weren’t able to do it,” He said. “Being able to be together as a group again and seeing your friends, it’s just awesome.”

Whitehead said she wasn’t sure what to expect. But, she said it’s much more exciting than what she imagined.

She said, “It’s definitely weird, but I’m glad I still get to experience it at some point. Honestly, with as much as we’ve been through, it just blows it out of the water and it’s so much fun.”

With the football team undefeated, Whitehead and Anolick say they’re bringing extra energy to the game against Western Kentucky to ensure they keep it that way.

Anolick said, “It should be a good game. A blowout, hopefully!”

“I’m going to be rooting for them all the way, and I think we can do it for sure,” said Whitehead.

The homecoming events continue Saturday. Sparty family day at the Broad Art Museum is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MSU Black Alumni Tailgate is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cherry Lane Park and, of course, the game against Western Kentucky kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

A full list of homecoming events is available AT THIS LINK.

