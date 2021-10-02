Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates outlast Olivet Eagles

P-W has outscored its 6 opponents 269 to 42
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A gritty battle between two tough teams at Olivet: The Pirates surged to a 20 to 7 second quarter lead but then saw their senior running back Brock Thelen get knocked out of the game on a hard but clean hit. 

That seemed to take some of the wind out of the Pirates and Olivet cut the lead to 6 points and was driving for the tying score late in the half but got intercepted in the endzone on the last play of the second quarter. 

Junior quarterback Troy Wertman, playing for the injured Tanner Wirth scored the game-cinching touchdown on an electrifying run with under 4 minutes to play in the game. 

P-W moves to 6-and-0 and has now outscored its 6 opponents 269 to 42.

