Ovid-Elsie Marauders fall to New Lothrop

OVID, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders came into Friday’s game one of the best teams in the Mid-Michigan area.

Even after their 66-24 loss to New Lothrop, they’re still a good team with postseason potential.

Next up, the Marauders will take on Mt. Morris.

