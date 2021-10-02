Advertisement

Ovid-Elsie Marauders fall to New Lothrop

The Marauders fall to 4-2
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders came into Friday’s game one of the best teams in the Mid-Michigan area.

Even after their 66-24 loss to New Lothrop, they’re still a good team with postseason potential.

Next up, the Marauders will take on Mt. Morris.

