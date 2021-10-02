Advertisement

Man killed in southwestern Michigan police shooting

Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
NILES, Mich. (AP) - Police officers fatally shot a 28-year-old man in southwestern Michigan after authorities say he charged at them with a knife.

The confrontation happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at a trailer park near Niles after a 911 caller reported a man with a knife, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies found Chaz McGowen of Benton Harbor, but he refused to drop the weapon even after deputies used what the office called “less lethal rounds” against him. That is when he charged at the deputies and they shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

The Michigan State Police have taken over the shooting investigation.

The identities of the two deputies involved will not be released until the investigation is completed, the sheriff’s office said. They have been placed on administrative leave.

