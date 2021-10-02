Laingsburg takes the win over Dansville

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg looked to hold off a 2-3 Dansville team Friday night.

Early in the game, the Wolfpack’s Dayshawn Bowman took a handoff and shrugged off a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone, giving Laingsburg a one-score lead.

Dansville looked to make some noise later in the half, and they gave it to Jared Bristle who caught some air but made it over the goal line for a touchdown, giving Dansville some life.

It wouldn’t be enough though, as Dansville didn’t find an answer for this bruising Laingsburg offense.

Laingsburg held on to win, 35-12.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.