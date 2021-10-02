Advertisement

Laingsburg takes the win over Dansville

The Wolfpack took this one 35-12
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg looked to hold off a 2-3 Dansville team Friday night.

Early in the game, the Wolfpack’s Dayshawn Bowman took a handoff and shrugged off a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone, giving Laingsburg a one-score lead.

Dansville looked to make some noise later in the half, and they gave it to Jared Bristle who caught some air but made it over the goal line for a touchdown, giving Dansville some life.

It wouldn’t be enough though, as Dansville didn’t find an answer for this bruising Laingsburg offense.

Laingsburg held on to win, 35-12.

