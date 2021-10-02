Advertisement

Holt Rams dominated shorthanded Everett Vikings

Everett’s only points came on a safety
Holt vs Everett
Holt vs Everett(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings knocked on the door once in the first half, but turned the ball over inside the 5 against the Holt Rams.

It was a story of the night, as Holt ran up the score and won 38-2.

Everett’s only points came on a Seneca Moore intentional grounding inside the end zone, resulting in a safety.

The Rams scored quickly in the game, but only led by 14 at the half.

Their second half was a different story.

Next, the Rams play East Lansing, while the Vikings will face Dewitt.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st
East Lansing vs. Waverly
East Lansing Trojans march over Waverly Warriors
Retired Ahern can't stay away from football
Retired Ahern can't stay away from football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre...
Bills Without Some Key Players Sunday