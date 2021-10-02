Holt Rams dominated shorthanded Everett Vikings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Everett Vikings knocked on the door once in the first half, but turned the ball over inside the 5 against the Holt Rams.

It was a story of the night, as Holt ran up the score and won 38-2.

Everett’s only points came on a Seneca Moore intentional grounding inside the end zone, resulting in a safety.

The Rams scored quickly in the game, but only led by 14 at the half.

Their second half was a different story.

Next, the Rams play East Lansing, while the Vikings will face Dewitt.

