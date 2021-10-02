Game of the Week: Portland creates 4th Quarter Thriller; Lansing Catholic takes it all

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night’s game between Lansing Catholic and Portland was the definition of a dog fight -- a one point game with just seconds left and a game winning field goal from the Cougars. This is Lansing Catholic’s first regular season win against Portland since 2014.

“It’s amazing. I was on the team two or three years ago, the 2019 team, when we lost in a similar situation and our extra point got blocked,” Lansing Catholic Senior Kicker Jonah Richards said. “Being able to come back all these years later and win it in almost exactly the reverse of what happened, that was amazing.”

It was truly a tale of two halves. The Raiders made their way back being down 21-7 at halftime and bringing the score up to 29-28 with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was all up to Richards and his head coach Jim Baker had all the faith he could do it.

“He’s a pretty cool collective kid he’s a quiet kid, pretty confident kid in that situation,” Baker said. “I was going with him no matter what.”

To claim victory with a 33-yard field goal... there weren’t enough emotions to describe this one.

“It feels great. I’m sure (Jim) Ahern is lighting up my phone right now. I can tell him ‘well I did it and you didn’t’... we’ll have some fun with it,” Baker said.

Now the question is will Lansing Catholic move to 7-0? Next week the team will travel to Charlotte to try and keep it going.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.