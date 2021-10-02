Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st
Catholic walks off, Dewitt shuts out Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just 4 weeks, the high school football playoffs will be here. Time sure flies!
High school football means just a little more this week!
Game of the Week
Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29
Williamston 21, Haslett 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14
New Lothrop 66, Ovid-Elsie 24
Laingsburg 35, Dansville 12
Dewitt 65, Okemos 0
Grand Ledge 15, Mattawan 10
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14
Charlotte 28, Lansing Sexton 27
Mason 35, St. Johns 7
Leslie 32, Perry 14
Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14
Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7
Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 14
