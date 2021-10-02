Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st

Catholic walks off, Dewitt shuts out Okemos
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just 4 weeks, the high school football playoffs will be here. Time sure flies!

High school football means just a little more this week!

Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.

Game of the Week

Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29

Williamston 21, Haslett 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14

New Lothrop 66, Ovid-Elsie 24

East Lansing 49, Waverly 14

Laingsburg 35, Dansville 12

Holt 38, Lansing Everett 2

Dewitt 65, Okemos 0

Grand Ledge 15, Mattawan 10

Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14

Charlotte 28, Lansing Sexton 27

Mason 35, St. Johns 7

Leslie 32, Perry 14

Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14

Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7

Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 14

