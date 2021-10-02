Fowlerville wins close game over Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern took on Fowlerville at home Friday night for a CAAC Red matchup.

The Quakers would be the first to get on the board with a little wildcat action. Runningback Anthony Phifer took it and dove into the endzone to put his team up 6-0.

Fowlerville had the ball next with quarterback Brady Hanna. He put a deep ball to the endzone looking for Will Shrader. He was in the right spot as the Gladiators got on the board and and it would continue to stay that way but it was close.

Fowlerville took this one 19-18.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

