East Lansing Trojans march over Waverly Warriors

The Trojans scored 42 first half points
East Lansing vs. Waverly
East Lansing vs. Waverly
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Asher Gregory was East Lansing’s Trojan Horse in Friday’s 49-14 win over Waverly.

The running back scored three touchdowns in the first quarter-and-a-few-minutes and East Lansing took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Brevin Jackson completed a couple of touchdown passes to Mason Woods and Evan Boyd in the first half as well.

East Lansing takes on Holt next, while the Warriors will face Richland Gull Lake

