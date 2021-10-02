East Lansing Trojans march over Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Asher Gregory was East Lansing’s Trojan Horse in Friday’s 49-14 win over Waverly.

The running back scored three touchdowns in the first quarter-and-a-few-minutes and East Lansing took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Brevin Jackson completed a couple of touchdown passes to Mason Woods and Evan Boyd in the first half as well.

East Lansing takes on Holt next, while the Warriors will face Richland Gull Lake

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.