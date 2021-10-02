Advertisement

800 acres in SW Michigan could become state recreation area

The state of Michigan wants to use the grant to buy 800 acres of land south of Berrien Springs.
The state of Michigan wants to use the grant to buy 800 acres of land south of Berrien Springs.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) - The state has its eyes on 800 acres in southwestern Michigan as a possible recreation area.

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking a $4.7 million grant from the Natural Resources Trust Fund to buy the land from Andrews University, an official said. The property was donated to the school.

The land in Berrien County is bordered by U.S. 31 to the north and the St. Joseph River on the west, The Herald-Palladium reported. It’s already popular with hunters.

“It’s a gorgeous piece of land,” DNR biologist Valerie Frawley said. “I think it will be good for the people of the area. It would be a great state game area and provide the public with more access to the area.”

Officials in Berrien and Buchanan townships have endorsed the effort.

“They said they plan to put in a few walking paths, but don’t have any major plans to change anything,” Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said. “They told us that it would be one of the largest natural wildlife areas in the lower half of the state.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamston couple scammed out of $12,000
Lansing Twp. Police warn residents of Peeping Tom
Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.
Counties across Michigan dropping restrictions
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st
Vandalism a growing problem in downtown East Lansing

Latest News

Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Man killed in southwestern Michigan police shooting
WILX First Alert Weather Saturday Webcast
Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber were inducted...
Michigan Sports Hall inducts Calvin Johnson, Jordyn Wieber
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 1st