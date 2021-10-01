Volunteers needed for Waterloo Farm Museum’s Pioneer Day

WATERLOO, Mich. (WILX) - The Historic Waterloo Farm Museum is getting ready for one of their biggest events of the year-Pioneer Day,

But to be able to host the 19th century ‘hands-on activities’ for the whole family- they need volunteers.

The Waterloo Farm Museum features an 1850s farmhouse, icehouse, log house, and more.

You can experience what life might have been like for Michigan pioneers in these unique and historic buildings.

One of the biggest events that the Waterloo Historical Society puts on each year is Pioneer Day.

This year it is on October 10th - starting at 10am.

In the past- it has draw nearly 2,000 visitors.

But to make sure the pioneer fun runs smoothly- they need 200 volunteers.

You can help out before the big event by cleaning up the 3-acre museum and prepping the historic buildings.

On Pioneer day- there are a whole range of activities that you can help out with from running admissions, leading tours, working in the flower barn and even showcasing historic demonstrations like how to draw water from the well or wash socks on a washboard.

If you are interested in volunteering- call 517-648-3676 to find a fun volunteer activity!

