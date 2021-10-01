Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jackson Barnes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star is Jackson Barnes.

He’s a 13-year-old from Jackson who plays football for Western Middle School. Jackson also plays basketball, and runs track. He’s a straight “A” student, working hard to balance school and sports.

Congratulations to News 10′s newest Rising Star, Jackson Barnes of Jackson.

