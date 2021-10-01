Advertisement

Some driver’s license suspensions lifted in Michigan

The reason is a change in state law that took effect on Oct. 1.
(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Friday driver’s license suspensions in Michigan will be lifted for several violations. These include suspensions that resulted from failure to pay tickets and failure to appear in court.

The reason is a change in state law that took effect on Oct. 1. It’s part of the criminal justice reform package Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in Jan.

The state will send a letter to those who are impacted by the change. The letter will inform them of the lifted suspension and will be sent to the address listed in their driving record. It will list the violations that have been cleared, as well as what further steps (if any) the driver must take.

Drivers can resume driving even if they owe fees for non-moving violations, though they must still pay those fees. Other suspensions could still affect their ability to legally drive.

More details, including a list of suspensions the new law will impact, can be found AT THIS LINK.

