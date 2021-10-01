Positive Parenting: Teens speak out about social media

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Facebook and Instagram are still under fire for the way they handle teens and social media, but some students are taking control of social media in their lives.

High school seniors Hannah and Noah have no time to waste. They’re just weeks into their final year of high school and they’re juggling school work, clubs and college applications. And, of course, social media.

Hannah Kurdziel said, “I think a lot of it is just a fear of missing out or not being as involved with your friends.”

Hannah is student union president, a job she says she couldn’t do without Instagram. She runs the union account. Yet last winter she did delete TikTok.

“I would just constantly be sucked into these videos that were really appealing but didn’t particularly help make me happier as a person,” Hannah said. “I think overall it has been a net positive. I think I’ve stopped worrying about the way my body looks a lot.”

These teenagers are aware of the mental health risks of social media and, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, so is Facebook. The paper said Facebook’s own research in 2019 showed 1 in 3 teenage girls with body image issues felt Instagram made those issues worse.

That news that didn’t come as a shock to teachers at Hannah and Noah’s school.

Ian Morzan is Dean of Students at Townsend Harris High School.

“So, we were noticing the ill effects of oversaturation with regards to social media, students reporting sleeplessness, all kinds of other kind of social emotional learning challenges,” Morzan said.

He says the pandemic brought things to a head. Last year, he began running regular classes, teaching students to take charge of their online presence.

“They can really have an open discourse about what’s good, what’s bad, and then how do they protect themselves,” Morzan said.

For Hannah and Noah, 18 months of virtual school did prompt a reckoning.

Noah said, “It made you more in control of yourself because you had to be, or else you’d get completely lost in it. I think I limit my social media to a lot of healthy stuff actually, you follow people that inspire you, your friends.”

Hannah said, “I do worry that I’ve become preoccupied with maybe the way I’m being perceived by other people online, and I know that’s not a healthy thing to worry about a lot.”

