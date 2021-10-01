Portland’s Little Giant, Drew Miller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drew Miller is a football player. In every sense.

“Size doesn’t matter to us so much, it’s the heart in the kid, and that kids’ got a big heart,” said Portland High School head football coach John Novara. Standing at 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, Miller has always had a little more to fight for.

“You’ve got to work harder than some of the other guys to have the same opportunity,” Miller said. “Sometimes you get made fun of or messed with for being small, so you’ve got to prove yourself a little bit more.”

But the little junior running back is making strides for the Portland Raiders. Those strides aren’t just big.

“He’s really speedy,” Novara adds. “He can get zero to sixty in a hurry.”

Novara knew this was coming even when they pulled him up to the varsity team last season.

“He’s done so many good things: he’s a great special teams player, he subs in on defense and does a great job out there, and we expected big things from him this year.”

Despite his size, Miller was also ready for the challenge. “I played for a while and had some success, so I was ready,” he said.

Miller says he’s played football on every field in Portland, dreaming of his time to shine on the varsity field.

“You’re always looking forward to playing varsity since you were little. I love the team atmosphere, and just being able to run around and hit people, and not get in trouble for it, and kind of show your skills.”

As for those skills, Miller has a lot of them. And what we’ve seen from him it is only the beginning.

